NBC Fires Top Booking Exec for ‘Inappropriate Conduct’ With Women

NBC Universal Senior Vice President for Booking, News & Entertainment Matt Zimmerman, has been fired for sexual misconduct, the company announced Tuesday.
“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBCU, which violated company policy,” a company spokesperson told TheWrap. “As a result he has been dismissed.”
Zimmerman, who joined the company in 2004, was promoted in 2014 to some fanfare to head up the guest booking for the network’s “Today” show and other NBC News properties.
“We are fortunate to have such great talent engaged in booking exclusive, powerful interviews across NBC News,” then NBC News President Deborah Turness wrote in a memo to staff, TVNewser reported at the time.
Zimmerman is the latest casualty in what has become a nearly daily torrent of accusations and allegations about powerful men in media and politics. In addition to Zimmerman, NBC was also forced to cut ties with contributor Mark Halperin, after multiple women stepped forward to reveal past examples of sexual harassment while Halperin worked at ABC News. In addition to losing his regular perch on “Morning Joe,” Halperin was also dropped by his talent agency and saw most of his media/political empire implode.
The news also comes as NBC faces lingering questions about their decision to pass on running Ronan Farrow’s original Harvey Weinstein bombshell despite having both on-the-record allegations and police audio of Weinstein making unwanted sexual advances and admitting to past instances of sexual assault.
“I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece that should have been public earlier and immediately, obviously The New Yorker recognized that,” said Farrow. “And it is not accurate to say it was not reportable and there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC.”
