NBC Sets Premiere Dates for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘World of Dance’

Coronavirus halted filming of “AGT” mid-season

| April 27, 2020 @ 9:00 AM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 9:21 AM

Trae Patton/NBC

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, NBC will have some new programming to air this summer. The network on Monday announced that “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance” will premiere their new seasons in May.

Both series will premiere on Tuesday, May 26. Sofia Vergara will make her debut on the “AGT” judging panel, joining Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

“We are so proud to present a 15th season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ this summer,” said Cowell, who also serves as executive producer. “This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.”

It is not clear how “America’s Got Talent” will handle the live shows that come later in the season. An individual with knowledge of the production told TheWrap that “AGT” filmed part of its season before the coronavirus shut down production and the producers are working out the best way to go forward. NBC re-opened auditions for the 15th season of “AGT” on April 1 to allow potential contestants to submit virtually. Some states are considering lifting or easing their orders starting next month.

“World of Dance” has already completed filming on the season.

“I’m so excited ‘World of Dance’ is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers,” said Jennifer Lopez, who also serves as executive producer. “On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

