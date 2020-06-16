NBC Sets Televised ’30 Rock’ Reunion Special as Part of Upfront Event

NBCUniversal’s upfront will be hosted by Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy and Tracy Jordan and be shown to the masses as a TV special, rather than an exclusive presentation for advertisers.

NBC will air a TV special on July 16 that will bring back the cast of “30 Rock” to tout NBCU’s 2020-21 programming. The hour-long, commercial-free event will premiere on NBC, and get a reboardcast the following day across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC as well as available to stream on Peacock. Along with “30 Rock” castmembers, the special will feature guest appearances from talent from across NBCU’s portfolio.

NBCU, like other media companies, was forced to scrap its typical in-person Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company held a virtual presentation in its spot that was geared towards advertisers. On Tuesday, NBC finally released its fall programming plans.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry–a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes… when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

In April, NBC aired a special coronavirus-themed reunion episode of “Parks & Recreation” that doubled as a charity fundraiser.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Executive Producers, “30 Rock.” “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”