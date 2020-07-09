NBC Sports to Move Premier League Streaming Rights to Peacock

NBC Sports will move Premier League streaming rights over to Peacock next season, where it will exist on its paid, premium tier.
Peacock Premium will have more than 175 matches that will exclusively stream on the new service, which launches nationwide July 15, for the 2020-21 season. Those matches — NBC and NBCSN still get the majority of the higher-profile matches — will no longer be available on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” which will be discontinued after this season’s conclusion. NBC Sports Gold is a subscription offering that streams motocross, racing and lacrosse.
NBC and NBCSN games will still be available for TV subscribers to watch on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
“This exclusive Premier League programming is an exciting addition to our live sports content on Peacock Premium, and we are thrilled to continue delivering our best-in-class Premier League coverage to NBCUniversal linear television customers as well as new Peacock subscribers,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.
The Bournemouth-Crystal Palace Premier League match on June 20 marked the debut of live sports on Peacock Premium. Peacock will celebrate live sports on the platform with free, exclusive Premier League matches on July 15.
Earlier on Thursday, ViacomCBS acquired rights to the UEFA champions league to put matches on CBS All Access through 2024.
