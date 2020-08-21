NBC Sports Yanks NHL Analyst Mike Milbury After On-Air Quip About Women as Distractions to Players

NBC Sports NHL analyst Mike Milbury has been benched for the night after making a remark about women being a disruption to players’ “concentration” during the hockey season.

During Thursday’s New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals game, Milbury’s TV partner John Forslund spoke glowingly about the NHL “bubble” as being a “terrific environment” for hockey players.

“If you think about it, it’s a terrific environment with regards to– if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s a perfect place,” Forslund said.

Milbury responded with an attempt at a joke.

“Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration,” Milbury said.

That disrupted the Twitter conversation on Friday. It also got Mibury benched.

Also Read: Fox Sports 'Will Not Include' Thom Brennaman in NFL Schedule Following 'Abhorrent' Slur on Hot Mic

“Mike is not working tonight,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told TheWrap. “We will announce our commentary teams for this weekend’s games tomorrow morning.”

Milbury was previously scheduled to work on Friday.

Forslund is instead calling tonight’s game with Brian Boucher. They’re assigned to the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens contest on NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

Also Read: Jeremy Roenick Fired From NBC Sports 2 Months After Inappropriate Joke About Co-Worker

Initially, NBC Sports said it was “disappointed” with Milbury’s “insensitive comment.”

“We’re disappointed about Mike’s insensitive comment and have addressed it with him,” the group told the Associated Press.

Milbury told AP Hockey reporter Stephen Whyno: “I sincerely apologize for making the comment. It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

Also Read: Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Suspended Mid-Game After Using Homophobic Slur on Air (Video)

On Friday, the NHL said the following in a statement: “The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC. The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Listen to Milbury make the comment on live TV below.

Also Read: Former NFL Star Brandon Marshall Joins 'First Things First' as FS1 Show Shifts to Panel Format

Since returning from the league shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL, much like the NBA, has been playing in a “bubble.” The hockey stuff, an extended 24-team playoff, has taken place in the Canadian “hub” cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

Knock on plexiglass, COVID-19 has stayed away from the NHL’s restart. The same can be said for the NBA’s bubble.

Major League Baseball, which has not contained itself just a few host cities, has been ravaged by the virus.