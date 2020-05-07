NBC’s Peacock Will Have an Xbox One App

The Peacock streaming service from NBCUniversal launches July 15

| May 7, 2020 @ 11:30 AM
Peacock Interface

NBCU

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock will have an app on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox One S game consoles once the service launches in July, NBCUniversal said Thursday.

Peacock subscribers can download the app from the Microsoft Store once it launches. The streaming service will also be available on mobile, smart TVs, and desktop. The basic version is free, while the Peacock Premium ad-free subscription will cost buyers $5 monthly.

“We look forward to working with Microsoft, bringing Peacock to the Xbox platform and expanding the growing options people have to access our content at national launch,” NBCUniversal content distribution chairman Matt Bond said in a statement.

Also Read: NBC's 'Meet the Press' Is Top Sunday Show Season-to-Date With 3.8 Million Average Viewers

Peacock’s programming will draw from NBCUniversal’s extensive lineup, including current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, and a library of films. Some of the shows moving to the app include “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Downton Abbey.” Both “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” will be exclusively hosted on Peacock.

Several Peacock original movies and shows will be announced in coming months, the network said. The Peacock app goes live July 15, but it granted early access to some Comcast subscribers in early April.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
1 of 26

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE