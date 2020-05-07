NBC’s Peacock Will Have an Xbox One App

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock will have an app on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox One S game consoles once the service launches in July, NBCUniversal said Thursday.

Peacock subscribers can download the app from the Microsoft Store once it launches. The streaming service will also be available on mobile, smart TVs, and desktop. The basic version is free, while the Peacock Premium ad-free subscription will cost buyers $5 monthly.

“We look forward to working with Microsoft, bringing Peacock to the Xbox platform and expanding the growing options people have to access our content at national launch,” NBCUniversal content distribution chairman Matt Bond said in a statement.

Peacock’s programming will draw from NBCUniversal’s extensive lineup, including current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, and a library of films. Some of the shows moving to the app include “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Downton Abbey.” Both “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” will be exclusively hosted on Peacock.

Several Peacock original movies and shows will be announced in coming months, the network said. The Peacock app goes live July 15, but it granted early access to some Comcast subscribers in early April.