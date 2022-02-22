NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 10

“The Blacklist” has been renewed for a 10 season on NBC, star James Spader announced Tuesday during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The show, which airs 8:00 p.m. on Fridays, stars Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. According to NBC, the show has seen 22 million viewers across linear and digital platforms during the current 9th season, has grown more than 200% from its live + same day average.

From Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television and Davis Entertainment, “The Blacklist” is executive produced by John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper.

And for those of you interested in a quick recap, per the Season 9 logline, following the two-year time skip after Elizabeth Keen’s death, “Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: To take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”