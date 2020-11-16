NBC’s Tracey Pakosta Joins Netflix as Head of Comedy

Netflix has found its head of comedy development in former NBC scripted executive Tracey Pakosta.

The move reunites Pakosta with Bela Bajaria, her former Universal TV boss. Prior to her role at NBC, where Pakosta served as co-president of scripted programming, Pakosta was executive vice president of comedy at Universal Television.

When Bajaria set her global leadership team last month, a head of comedy was a notable omission. Bajaria has still not yet named a new head of U.S. series, a role that was previously filled by Netflix’s longtime VP of original content, Cindy Holland, who left the company in September when new co-CEO Ted Sarandos promoted Bajaria. (Channing Dungey, Jane Wiseman and Nina Wolarsky followed Holland out the door.) Until that post is occupied, the execs above will report directly to Bajaria.

Also Read: Netflix TV Chief Bela Bajaria Sets Global Leadership Team, Restructures US Operations

Said Pakosta: “I’ve spent many hours watching as a fan, and now I am incredibly excited to join Bela and the Netflix original series team. Comedy is my favorite playground, and I can’t wait to partner with all of the like-minded creators to make people laugh – we really need it!”

“Tracey is a seasoned and talented creative executive with a true passion for comedy, a sharp wit and a great sensibility for what makes audiences laugh,” said Bajaria. “She and I have known each other for many years and I’m thrilled to have her join our original series team at Netflix as Head of Comedy.”