NBCUniversal has promoted Janine Jones-Clark to Executive Vice President, Inclusion – Talent and Content, NBCUniversal Film, Television and Streaming, the company announced on Tuesday.

Jones-Clark will retain oversight of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG)’s diversity, inclusion and equity strategies, and will add NBCUniversal’s entertainment, streaming and television studio teams to her purview.

Jones-Clark will continue to report to UFEG Chairman Donna Langley, and will also now report to NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus and Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. Jones-Clark will work across the company’s content portfolio to cultivate and amplify programs that attract and retain an inclusive talent pool on-screen, behind the camera and within its workforce.

Most recently, Jones-Clark was Head of Inclusion – Talent and Content for UFEG. Jones-Clark joined UFEG in 2017 to launch Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI), a diversity and inclusion department for the feature film industry and the only that delves into both creative and workforce. Over the last three years, Jones-Clark and her team have originated programs and initiatives building upon UFEG’s commitment to telling stories with multi-cultural, global perspectives.

Jones-Clark’s role will expand to include diversity efforts for the Company’s television divisions, Universal Studio Group, which is comprised of Universal Television, Universal Cable Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as NBCUniversal’s entertainment and streaming businesses, including Peacock, NBC, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids.

Prior to joining Universal, Jones-Clark worked in television publicity, current programming and development at FOX, NBC and The WB. She later transitioned into diversity at Disney|ABC Television, where she redesigned and led creative talent development programs to increase opportunities for diverse writers and episodic directors.