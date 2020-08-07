NBCUniversal Will Conduct ‘Broader Culture Assessment’ Along With Telegdy Investigation

In addition to its investigation into accusations of workplace misbehavior against former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy, NBCUniversal will undergo a “broader culture assessment.”

“We are going to conduct both an investigation into the specific allegations, which will be led by an experienced outside investigator, and a broader culture assessment. The culture assessment will be facilitated by NBCU’s corporate Fair Employment team and will give me the chance to learn more about your experiences,” Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal’s chairman of television and streaming, said in an internal email on Friday. “I want to hear from you, and I encourage all of you to participate. Once it’s complete, you have my commitment to develop and communicate an action plan based on your feedback.”

Telegdy departed as NBC Entertainment chairman on Thursday, less than a week after damaging accusations against him and alternative programming head Meredith Ahr, whose fate is still to be decided.

