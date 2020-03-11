NCAA Tournament to Go Spectator-Free Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS and Turner Networks tip off March Madness on March 17

| March 11, 2020 @ 1:51 PM Last Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 3:21 PM
Michigan v Villanova

Getty

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will hold its games in front of essential staff and family members only.

Here is the statement from NCAA Mark Emmert.

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans.

The tournament, which tips off March 17, will air across CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Also Read: All NYC Late-Night Shows to Tape Without Live Studio Audiences Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus, which has sickened more than 118,000 around the world and killed more than 4,300 people, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization Wednesday morning. In the U.S., confirmed cases have topped 1,000 people.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advised that sporting events should ban fans while the disease spreads. “We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” Fauci said . “If that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it. But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would give a risk to spread.”

Since Tuesday, some cities and states have officially banned gatherings of more than 1,000 and even 250 people, which include sports events. The Golden State Warriors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday will be the first NBA contest to be held in an empty arena; San Francisco is one of the cities that has issued some time of public gathering ban.

13 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)

  • new midseason shows ranked premiere viewers Fox/NBC/CBS/The CW
  • Katy Keene The CW
  • Duncanville Fox
  • Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC NBC
  • Indebted - Season Pilot NBC
  • For Life ABC
  • Outmatched Fox
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1 NBC
  • Deputy Stephen Dorff Fox
  • Tommy CBS
  • Lego Masters Fox
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Fox
  • FBI Most Wanted CBS
1 of 14

Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.

Also Read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue