‘NCIS: Dancing’? LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell Partner on Dance Competition Series at CBS
“Come Dance With Me” will match “exceptionally talented” dancers with someone much less talented
Tim Baysinger | September 1, 2020 @ 11:14 AM
Last Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 11:35 AM
Bill Inoshita/CBS
CBS has ordered dancing competition series, “Come Dance With Me” from “NCIS: LA” stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.
The series will be executive produced by LL Cool J (aka James Todd Smith) and O’Donnell, with CBS TV Studios and 3 Ball Productions as the studio. Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub and Jeff Altrock will also serve as executive producers.
In the series, exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, these aspiring kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.
“We believe this concept is fun for the whole family, especially given the number of children we both have,” said executive producers LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. “We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance. What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents, no one wants to let their kids down. The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart!”
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 82
Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.