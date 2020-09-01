Go Pro Today

‘NCIS: Dancing’? LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell Partner on Dance Competition Series at CBS

“Come Dance With Me” will match “exceptionally talented” dancers with someone much less talented

September 1, 2020

CBS has ordered dancing competition series, “Come Dance With Me” from “NCIS: LA” stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.

The series will be executive produced by LL Cool J (aka James Todd Smith) and O’Donnell, with CBS TV Studios and 3 Ball Productions as the studio. Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub and Jeff Altrock will also serve as executive producers.

In the series, exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, these aspiring kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.

“We believe this concept is fun for the whole family, especially given the number of children we both have,” said executive producers LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. “We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance. What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents, no one wants to let their kids down. The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart!”

