NCIS Los Angeles

CBS

Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season Premiere Outperforms ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

by and | November 9, 2020 @ 8:43 AM

But west coast “NCIS” spinoff was also coming out of an NFL-boosted “60 Minutes”

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” season premiere proved dominant over the one for “NCIS: New Orleans,” according to early Nielsen data. But CBS’ west coast-set “NCIS” spinoff, airing at 8, also received a nice lead-in from an NFL-boosted “60 Minutes.”

NBC had Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, but the former was totally blown out by the latter.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

