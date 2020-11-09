Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season Premiere Outperforms ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

But west coast “NCIS” spinoff was also coming out of an NFL-boosted “60 Minutes”

NBC had Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, but the former was totally blown out by the latter.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” season premiere proved dominant over the one for “NCIS: New Orleans,” according to early Nielsen data. But CBS’ west coast-set “NCIS” spinoff, airing at 8, also received a nice lead-in from an NFL-boosted “60 Minutes.”

Due to the nature of live sports, the below numbers for NBC and CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.3 rating/18 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 11.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages of the network’s three-part pregame series “Football Night in America” and the New Orleans Saints’ massive defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 1.8/10 and in viewers with 10.2 million. At 7 p.m., the end of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game scored a 5.2/27 and 22.9 million viewers. From 7:30-8:30, “60 Minutes” put up a 2.8/15 and 15.8 million viewers. The Season 12 premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 8:30 earned a 0.9/4 and 7 million viewers. At 9:30, “NCIS: New Orleans” Season 7 debuted to a 0.6/3 and 4.8 million viewers. A rerun followed.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.7 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 received a 0.7/4 and 5 million viewers. At 8, “Supermarket Sweep” had a 0.7/4 and 3.3 million viewers. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” at 9 managed a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers. At 10, the “20/20” Alex Trebek tribute special closed the night with a 0.4/2 and 3.5 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.3 million. Following back-to-back repeats, “The Simpsons” at 8 got a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers. “Bless the Harts” at 8:30 settled for a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Bob’s Burgers” took a 0.6/3 and 1.3 million viewers. “Family Guy” ended the block with a 0.6/3 and 1.4 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3. Univision had a 2 share and 1.1 million viewers, Telemundo had a 1 share and 853,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 419,000. At 8, “Pandora” managed a 0.0/0 and 294,000 viewers. Repeats followed.