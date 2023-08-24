Former Deputy Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal believes Donald Trump and his Georgia indictment cohorts are framing their arrests an “act of patriotism,” which he told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is like him referring to his mugshot as a “supermodel photo shoot.”

During a segment on MSNBC Wednesday, Katyal gave his thoughts about how Trump and alleged coconspirator Rudy Giuliani have been handling their image in the midst of their legal woes, as they’ve seemingly been painting their arrests as some sort of patriotic martyrdom.

“When you listen to [Giuliani], and when you listen to Donald Trump today, they’re calling their criminal arrests an act of patriotism,” Neal Katyal said. “And I suppose they can say that. And I guess they can say their mug shots are some sort of supermodel photo shoot, and their time at the Fulton County jail is some sort of slumber party or whatever other nonsense they want.

“But at the end of the day,” the legal analyst continued, “they’re facing very serious criminal charges for trying to install a coup and hijack the election and take our votes away from us.”

As Giuliani and Trump continue publicly defending themselves against the total 41 criminal counts between themselves and 17 other coconspirators in connection with efforts to reverse the former president’s 2020 defeat in Georgia’s election, they have been pulling out all the stops to make the public take Trump’s side.

On Aug. 8, for instance, Trump told his supporters that his indictment was for the American people, and he has continually insisted that his prosecution is merely a witch hunt.

Katyal predicted more of the same is to come.

“All of that bloviating and Four Seasons Landscaping-style behavior they have is not going to hide that fundamental basic fact,” he said. “That’s what we’re seeing play out on the cameras today and what we’ll see play out tomorrow on the cameras.”

Watch Katyal’s full MSNBC appearance in the video above.