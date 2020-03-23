Neil Diamond Remixes ‘Sweet Caroline’ for Coronavirus Times: ‘Hands…Washing Hands’ (Video)
“Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you!”
Margeaux Sippell | March 23, 2020 @ 7:45 AM
Last Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 9:11 AM
Neil Diamond is taking some liberties with his biggest song amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m Neil Diamond, and I know we’re going through a rough time right now,” the singer-songwriter said to fans in a YouTube video posted to his channel on Sunday. “But I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together, we’ll just feel a little bit better.”
Then, guitar in hand, he busted out into a rendition of his hit song, “Sweet Caroline” — with just a slight variation on the lyrics to fit these trying times.
“Sweet Caroline” was originally released in May of 1969, and was recorded at American Sound Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It charted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Diamond later told The Guardian that he wrote the song with Caroline Kennedy in mind, who lost her father, President John F. Kennedy, just a few years before the song was written.
The song later went on to become the special song of the Boston Red Sox. Fans stand up and sing the song at Fenway Park, the baseball team’s home field, in the middle of the eighth inning at every game.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Photo credit: Getty Images
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Getty
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Getty
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
Getty
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
HBO
1 of 19
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.