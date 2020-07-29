Netflix Acquires Rights to 7 Black Sitcoms Including ‘Moesha’ and ‘Sister, Sister’

“The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” also coming to streaming

July 29, 2020

Netflix has raided the former UPN network’s library, acquiring the rights to seven popular Black sitcoms, which will begin rolling out this weekend.

The streaming service has grabbed the rights to “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One.” “Moesha,” which starred Brandy Norwood and ran for six seasons on UPN, will debut on Netflix Saturday. The first three seasons of “The Game,” which ran for nine years in total, will debut on Aug. 15. Netflix acquired the three seasons of the black comedy that aired on The CW, before it moved over to BET.

Popular ’90s sitcom, “Sister, Sister” will debut on Netflix starting Sept. 1. The series began on ABC before moving over to The WB, airing six seasons total. “Girlfriends,” which stars “black-ish” lead Tracee Ellis-Ross, ran for 9 seasons and 172 episodes and is one of the longer running live action sitcoms.

“The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” will debut in October. “The Parkers” was a spinoff of “Moesha” that starred Mo’Nique. All three of those series aired on UPN as well.

You can watch a special video by “Girlfriends” star Ellis-Ross below:

