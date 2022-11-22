Netflix Reveals ‘Kaleidoscope,’ a Series Designed to Be Watched in Any Order You Choose (Video)

Netflix’s new anthology series “Kaleidoscope” will give viewers their own unique experience watching a team of skillful thieves attempt to pull off a robbery they’ve been planning for over 20 years. In a sneak peek clip, the cast and crew share the intricacies of the series and how it’s making a new spin on the traditional anthology series.

“Every episode had multiple connections to every other episode,” said the show’s creator, showrunner and executive producer Eric Garcia in the clip. Garcia is also one of the “Kaleidoscope” writers.

In the eight-part series, the audience will follow “a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals,” reads a description of the show, which premieres on Netflix Jan. 1.

View the first look exclusive photos below.

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer in episode ÒOrangeÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Kaleidoscope. Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in episode ÒRedÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. David Scott Holloway/Netflix © 2022

Kaleidoscope. Episode “Yellow” of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in episode ÒRedÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin in episode ÒBlueÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in episode ÒWhiteÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“We as human beings, have a tendency to assume. Our brains are always looking to be one step ahead,” says Giancarlo Esposito, who plays “Mastermind” Leo Pap, in the sneak peek clip above. “Because of that, we start to think we know what someone’s thinking or where they’re going. This show breaks that convention and will help us to come back to the present….and wait.”

Each viewer will have their own experience, with some beginning with certain episodes that are defined by colors like “Blue” or “Violet,” until the series finale “White: The Heist.”

The crew of thieves includes Esposito; Paz Vega as “The Weapons Specialist,” Ava Mercer; Judy Goodwin as “The Explosives Expert,” Rosaline Elbay; Bob Goodwin as “The Safe Cracker,” Jai Courtney; Peter Mark Kendall as the “The Smuggler,” Stan Loomis and Jordan Mendoza as RJ Acosta, Jr., “The Driver.” Other members of the cast include Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Soojeong Son, Hemky Madera, Niousha Noor and Bubba Weiler.

The series is loosely based on a real-life event when $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. It will be executive produced by Automatik Entertainment’s Russell Fine, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Justin Lecy. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger of Scott Free Productions are also named as producers.