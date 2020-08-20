Netflix Apologizes for ‘Cuties’ Poster After Being Criticized for the ‘Inappropriate’ Sexualizing of Children

Netflix has issued an apology for a poster for the film “Cuties” that was criticized online for sexualizing children.

The French-African film from director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré has been well-reviewed and won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at Sundance earlier this year. And while “Cuties” does not have content that sexualizes underage girls, the streamer admitted that the poster created by its PR team was “inappropriate.”

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Mignonnes/Cuties.’ It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The original American poster for “Cuties” issued by Netflix showed the four girls in the film striking suggestive poses in revealing dance outfits that showed bare midriffs and lots of skin. In comparison, the French poster for the film shows the girls playfully having fun as they run through the streets.

People online referred to the poster, which you can view at the attached links, as “disgusting” and “f—ing gross.”

In “Cuties,” an 11-year-old girl from Senegal Amy tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties.” The group stands in stark contrast to her mother’s traditional values, and she soon becomes aware of her own femininity well beyond her years through dance.

“Cuties” stars Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah, Myriam Hamma, Demba Diaw, Maïmouna Gueye and Therese M’Bissine Diop and is produced by Zangro.

Netflix will debut “Cuties” on September 9.