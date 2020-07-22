Netflix in August: Here’s Everything Coming and Going (Video)

Netflix is out with its list of everything coming and going in August, and the list includes Season 5 of “Lucifer” and a new film starring Jamie Foxx called “Project Power.”
Other highlights include the 1991 “The Addams Family” movie; “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet; “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III,” and the 1979 version of “Mad Max,” to name a few.
Netflix original series include season three of “The Rain,” and “Selling Sunset,” a new cartoon called “Hoops,” and the “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event” featuring characters from “Mr. Iglesias,” “Family Reunion,” “The Big Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” — including Eva Longoria.
Watch Netflix’s August highlights video featuring sneak peeks at new additions above.
Leaving at the end of August are “Valentine’s Day,” “V for Vendetta,” “Jerry McGuire,” and the “Karate Kid” trilogy, among others.
See the full list of titles coming and going throughout next month below:
Aug. 1
Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Aug. 3
Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Aug. 5
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Aug. 6
The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME
Aug. 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Work It — NETFLIX FILM
Aug. 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Aug. 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nightcrawler
Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Aug. 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Aug. 14
3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY
Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aug. 15
Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Aug. 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Aug. 20
Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM
Aug. 21
Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY
Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM
Aug. 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Aug. 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY
Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Aug. 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Aug. 28
All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Last Call
Leaving Aug. 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving Aug. 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving AUg. 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving Aug. 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving Aug. 18
The Incident
Leaving Aug. 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving Aug. 20
Bad Rap
Leaving Aug. 21
Just Go With It
Leaving Aug. 23
Fanatic
Leaving Aug. 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving Aug. 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving Aug. 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day