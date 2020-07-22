Netflix in August: Here’s Everything Coming and Going (Video)

Netflix is out with its list of everything coming and going in August, and the list includes Season 5 of “Lucifer” and a new film starring Jamie Foxx called “Project Power.”

Other highlights include the 1991 “The Addams Family” movie; “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet; “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III,” and the 1979 version of “Mad Max,” to name a few.

Netflix original series include season three of “The Rain,” and “Selling Sunset,” a new cartoon called “Hoops,” and the “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event” featuring characters from “Mr. Iglesias,” “Family Reunion,” “The Big Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” — including Eva Longoria.

Watch Netflix’s August highlights video featuring sneak peeks at new additions above.

Leaving at the end of August are “Valentine’s Day,” “V for Vendetta,” “Jerry McGuire,” and the “Karate Kid” trilogy, among others.

See the full list of titles coming and going throughout next month below:

Aug. 1

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Aug. 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 6

The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME

Aug. 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 14

3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fearless — NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power — NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY

Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 20

Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 21

Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM

Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY

Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Last Call

Leaving Aug. 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving Aug. 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving AUg. 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving Aug. 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving Aug. 18

The Incident

Leaving Aug. 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving Aug. 20

Bad Rap

Leaving Aug. 21

Just Go With It

Leaving Aug. 23

Fanatic

Leaving Aug. 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving Aug. 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving Aug. 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day