Netflix in August: Here’s Everything Coming and Going (Video)

From “Lucifer” Season 5 to “Project Power”

| July 22, 2020 @ 8:06 AM

Netflix is out with its list of everything coming and going in August, and the list includes Season 5 of “Lucifer” and a new film starring Jamie Foxx called “Project Power.”

Other highlights include the 1991 “The Addams Family” movie; “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet; “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III,” and the 1979 version of “Mad Max,” to name a few.

Netflix original series include season three of “The Rain,” and “Selling Sunset,” a new cartoon called “Hoops,” and the “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event” featuring characters from “Mr. Iglesias,” “Family Reunion,” “The Big Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” — including Eva Longoria.

Watch Netflix’s August highlights video featuring sneak peeks at new additions above.

Leaving at the end of August are “Valentine’s Day,” “V for Vendetta,” “Jerry McGuire,” and the “Karate Kid” trilogy, among others.

See the full list of titles coming and going throughout next month below:

Aug. 1
Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 3
Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Aug. 5
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 6
The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME

Aug. 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Work It — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nightcrawler

Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 14
3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY
Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aug. 15
Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Aug. 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 20
Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 21
Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY
Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY
Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aug. 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28
All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM

Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace

Last Call

Leaving Aug. 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving Aug. 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving AUg. 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha

Leaving Aug. 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon

Leaving Aug. 18
The Incident

Leaving Aug. 19
Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving Aug. 20
Bad Rap

Leaving Aug. 21
Just Go With It

Leaving Aug. 23
Fanatic

Leaving Aug. 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving Aug. 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man

Leaving Aug. 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day

