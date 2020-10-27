Following the exit of several top executives, Netflix’s head of global television Bela Bajaria has set her new global leadership team and overhauled the streaming service’s U.S. operations under her purview, creating a new overalls team in the process.

As part of the reorganization, on the domestic side, Brian Wright is now leading overall deals, original series. Wright will lead this new team, which will work closely with high-profile pacts, including Netflix’s deals with Ryan Murphy, The Duffer Brothers and 21 Laps. Wright’s previous position heading up YA/Family series will now be consolidated into the drama and comedy teams.

Bajaria has named Peter Friedlander head of spectacle/event TV, focusing on high-concept drama series with high production values, like “The Three-Body Problem,” “Black Mirror” and “Narcos.”

Jinny Howe (who previously worked on the character dramas and soap/Shondaland team) is now in charge of drama, development, and Renate Radford (from the young adult/family/Ryan Murphy team) was named head of current drama. Howe and Radford will lead drama series across genres, including crime, thriller, YA, relationship and character-driven. Andy Weil is serving as interim chief of comedy series and Brandon Riegg will continue as head of nonfiction series and comedy specials.

As a result of Bajaria naming her team, “fewer than 10” members of the series content team were laid off, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Bajaria has not yet named a new head of U.S. series, a role that was previously filled by Netflix’s longtime VP of original content, Cindy Holland, who left the company in September when new co-CEO Ted Sarandos promoted Bajaria. (Channing Dungey, Jane Wiseman and Nina Wolarsky followed Holland out the door.) Until that post is occupied, the execs above will report directly to Bajaria.

“We’re really fortunate that we already have many talented executives internally with important leadership roles, so that gives us the time to find the right people for these positions. I’m keeping an open mind and hoping to find new perspectives and points of view,” Bajaria said of filling Holland’s role.

On the global front, Larry Tanz has been appointed head of Europe, Middle East and African local language original series, with Anne Mensah remaining in charge of U.K. series. Meanwhile, Kelly Luegenbiehl, the former boss of EMEA local language is now head of global franchises, including “The Witcher” and its spinoff series.

Minyoung Kim, head of Netflix’s TV programming in Korea, has added Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand to her responsibilities. John Derderian, VP of Japan/Hong Kong/Taiwan and anime content, and Monika Shergill, VP of India content, will continue to report directly to Bajaria. For the Latin America team, Francisco Ramos remains head of original series and film.