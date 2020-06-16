Netflix Pulls Episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’s 2015 Comedy Show Over Blackface Sketch
“W/ Bob and David” ran for one season
Margeaux Sippell | June 16, 2020 @ 10:53 AM
Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 11:19 AM
Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix has pulled an episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ sketch comedy series “W/ Bob and David” over a sketch that features Cross in blackface, TheWrap has learned.
The sketch, called “Know Your Rights,” was in the third episode of the show, which aired for one season in 2015.
Cross alerted his Twitter followers that the sketch was being pulled on Monday.
“Hey all, Netflix is going to pull this sketch from With Bob & David because the ridiculous, foolish character I play puts on ‘black face’ at one point. The point of this was to underscore the absurdity…well, here’s your last chance to figure it out,” he wrote.
Odenkirk replied, “We considered every choice we made doing our show, and always aimed to make you laugh and think, and never make an obvious or easy point…that very much includes this sketch. Our comedy is always about the human element, never about making a political point.”
Cross-linked to a YouTube clip of the sketch, which has since been made private.
According to Variety, in the sketch, Cross’s character is named Gilvin Daughtry, a man who says he is part of an organization “Citizens Against Unlawful Abuse.”
“I’m going to show you how to maintain your rights in the face of police harassment,” he says, filming himself approaching a police officer played by Keegan-Michael Key.
After failing to provoke violence from the officer, Daughtry goes away and comes back wearing blackface.
“Hello, brother. How can I be of service to you today?” he says while the words “every race in America has equal rights” appear at the bottom of the screen.
Key’s officer defers the situation to a white officer, who then pepper sprays Daughtry in the face, tases him, and sprays him a second time.
The decision comes in the wake of Netflix’s removal of other shows and movies containing blackface portrayals, including Chris Lilley’s “Summer Heights High,” “Angry Boys,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Jonah From Tonga.”
HBO Max has also recently removed “Gone With The Wind,” which has been criticized for racist depictions of black people. Multiple cop shows have also been canceled this week, including Paramount Network’s “Cops” and A&E’s “Live PD.”
'Gone With the Wind,' 'Cops' and Other Movies and TV Shows Pulled in the #BlackLivesMatter Era (Photos)
The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).
"COPS"
In the wake of protests over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Paramount Network canceled the long-running reality show "COPS" one week ahead of premiering its 33rd season. The show, which ran on Fox for 25 years, jumped to Paramount Network (then called Spike TV) in 2013.
Paramount Network
"Gone With the Wind"
HBO Max quietly pulled the Oscar-winning 1939 movie, which has long been criticized for racist depictions of black people for for glorifying the Civl War-era south, from the weeks-old streaming service. In a statement on June 9, the company explained that the "ethnic and racial prejudices" depicted in the film "were wrong then and are wrong today." The company said it plans to reintroduce the film later "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions."
WarnerMedia
"Live PD"
On June 10, A&E abruptly canceled the Dan Abrams-hosted reality show "Live PD" that had been its top-rated series. The decision came amid ongoing protests over police brutality but also followed producers' admission they had destroyed footage of a 40-year-old Texas man who died in police custody after being tased while begging for his life.
A&E
Chris Lilley's “Summer Heights High,” “Angry Boys,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Jonah From Tonga”
Four comedies from Australian comic Chris Lilley were pulled from Netflix in New Zealand and Australia due to criticisms of the shows’ depictions of people of color and the use of blackface and brownface makeup by Lilley, who is white, and others on the shows. Lilley uses blackface to play black rapper S.mouse in “Angry Boys” and brownface to play Jonah, a teenage Tonga native, in “Summer Heights High” and its spinoff series “Jonah From Tonga.” In “We Can Be Heroes,” he plays Ricky Wong, a Chinese physics student.
Australian Broadcast Company
"Little Britain"
The BBC sketch comedy show, which aired from 2003-05 and featured David Walliams and Matt Lucas playing a range of often stereotypical characters (sometimes in blackface) was pulled from most U.K. streaming services in early June, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox.
BBC
"Fawlty Towers"
The BBC removed a 1975 episode of the classic John Cleese sitcom that included a number of racial epithets, including the N-word, from its UKTV streaming service. After lobbying from Cleese and others, the network announced it would reinstate the episode with "extra guidance and warnings ... to highlight potentially offensive content."
BBC
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
On June 11, Netflix pulled a sixth-season episode of the long-running sitcom from its service in the U.K. over the depiction of two characters wearing blackface. (The series streams on Hulu in the U.S.)
"W/ Bob and David"
On June 16, Netflix pulled an episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ sketch comedy series “W/ Bob and David” over a sketch that features Cross in blackface. Cross and Odenkirk have since defended the sketch.
Netflix
"The Mighty Boosh" and "The League of Gentleman"
These English comedies were pulled from Netflix in the UK over scenes involving blackface. They were not previously available in the U.S.
A scene from "The Mighty Boosh" via YouTube
1 of 10
New times call for a new look at what we should watch and stream
The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).