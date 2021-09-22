Netflix Acquires the Roald Dahl Story Company

Netflix got the golden ticket. The streaming service has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, and it sounds like Netflix plans on using every last bit of the author’s I.P. to deepen its stable of original programming.

We’re excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.

This acquisition builds on the partnership we started three years ago to create a slate of animated TV series. For example, Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston are now hard at work on a series based on the world of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” In addition, we’re working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”

These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture – the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more. Roald Dahl’s books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, with characters like Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits delighting generations of children and adults. These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent.

As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix.

We want to say a huge thank you to all the people who have contributed to this great story so far. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue the close working relationships established by RDSC with existing rights holders, publishing, theatre and entertainment partners, and many others to protect and grow the great legacy of these beloved stories.

There is a moment in “James and the Giant Peach” when the Ladybird says: “We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things!”. The Centipede replies, “there is no knowing what we shall see!”. Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.

Ted Sarandos – Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix

Luke Kelly – Managing Director, RDSC and Roald Dahl’s grandson