Netflix has a reputation for canceling more shows than other networks. On Wednesday, executives pushed back on that notion.

Global TV chief Bela Bajaria defended the streaming service’s programming decisions, arguing that even though Netflix has more shows than anyone else, they are renewing them at the same rate as everyone else.

“If you look at season twos and more, we actually have a renewal rate of 67%, which is industry standard,” Bajaria said Wednesday during the Paley Center’s International Council Summit, according to Deadline. “We also do make a large amount of first season shows, which sometimes feels that we have more first season cancellations, but if you look at the renewal rate it’s really strong. I also think you have to look at ‘The Crown,’ with season four launching now, ‘Grace & Frankie’ and ‘The Ranch,’ we’ve had long-running shows and we’re always going to have a mix that are great to be told in a limited series form and shows that go on for multiple seasons.”

Bajaria was being interviewed by her boss, co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who argued that when Netflix cancels a show, it’s “disproportionally” big news compared to cancellations at other networks. Bajaria, who took over Netflix’s global TV operation last month, said that their model of bypassing pilots and ordering pitches straight-to-series probably leads to more one-and-one runs.

“We order straight to series versus making pilots, which results sometimes in more Season 1 cancellations,” she said. “But even with that, I still believe a season order versus a pilot is still a better creative expression of a writer’s idea. I still think that is the right model for us.”