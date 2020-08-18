Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

Netflix has canceled Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act,” which launched in October 2018.

Minhaj first shared the news in a tweet. A person with knowledge of the series’ fate confirmed the cancellation to TheWrap. When reached, Netflix did not provide a comment for TheWrap.

“What a run. @patriotact has come to an end,” Minhaj tweeted on Tuesday. “I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

Always a comedian, we suppose.

“Patriot Act” released 39 episodes across six cycles — call them “seasons” if you’d like, though the spacing didn’t really echo any sort of traditional TV-season model. Then again, this is Netflix we’re talking about.

The initial “Patriot Act” series order was for 32 episodes, which ran through December 2019. Netflix extended the order with seven additional episodes in 2020.

The final episode premiered on June 26, 2020. All episodes will continue to exist on Netflix.

Minaj first shot to mainstream attention as a solo act after hosting the first Trump-free White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017. Minaj joined “The Daily Show” in 2015. He created “Patriot Act” with Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

See Minhaj’s tweet below.

