Go Pro Today

Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

“Daily Show” alum’s series launched in 2018

| August 18, 2020 @ 7:43 AM Last Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 8:09 AM
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Netflix

Netflix has canceled Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act,” which launched in October 2018.

Minhaj first shared the news in a tweet. A person with knowledge of the series’ fate confirmed the cancellation to TheWrap. When reached, Netflix did not provide a comment for TheWrap.

“What a run. @patriotact has come to an end,” Minhaj tweeted on Tuesday. “I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

Always a comedian, we suppose.

Also Read: 'The Witcher' Season 2 Resumes Production in UK

“Patriot Act” released 39 episodes across six cycles — call them “seasons” if you’d like, though the spacing didn’t really echo any sort of traditional TV-season model. Then again, this is Netflix we’re talking about.

The initial “Patriot Act” series order was for 32 episodes, which ran through December 2019. Netflix extended the order with seven additional episodes in 2020.

The final episode premiered on June 26, 2020. All episodes will continue to exist on Netflix.

Minaj first shot to mainstream attention as a solo act after hosting the first Trump-free White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017. Minaj joined “The Daily Show” in 2015. He created “Patriot Act” with Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

Also Read: 'The Circle' Host Michelle Buteau Sets Hour-long Netflix Comedy Special Produced by Wanda Sykes

See Minhaj’s tweet below.

17 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Being Reuben The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Tell Me a Story CBS All Access
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Cannonball - Season 1 NBC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • United We Fall ABC
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
  • Game On CBS
1 of 18

Nielsen sheets cooled off as the months warmed up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 17 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS