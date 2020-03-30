Netflix Cancels ‘V-Wars’ and ‘October Faction’ After 1 Season

Netflix has canceled “V-Wars” and “October Faction” after airing only one season each.

“V-Wars” starred Ian Somerhalder as an infectious disease specialist investigating the origins of a new zombie-creating virus. The story is based on the books by Jonathan Maberry.

“October Faction” starred Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie as a pair of monster hunters. The story is based on the comics by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

A person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that Netflix and Somerhalder are in conversations about potential future projects to pursue.

However, it’s not too late to binge either of these Netflix shows in the coming weeks of isolation. “Lost” fans will remember that both appeared in the first season of the ABC drama series, with Somerhalder playing Boone Carlyle, brother to Shannon Rutherford, and Taylor playing Susan Lloyd, estranged wife of Michael Dawson.

Here is the official description of “V-Wars” from Netflix:

"Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these "vampires." Swann races against time to understand what's happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires."

And here is the description for “October Faction.’

“Monster hunters Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Taylor) hide their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids, Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart), are forced to live in a town trapped in the past. From the comics by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.”