Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Donates $120 Million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Hastings’ and his wife’s grant funds over 200 full scholarships to first-year students at Morehouse and Spelman College

| June 17, 2020 @ 8:16 AM Last Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 8:18 AM

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings. Photo: Getty Images

Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings and his wife, philanthropist Patty Quillin, will donate $120 million to several historically black colleges and universities and the United Negro College Fund.

Hastings and Quillin said $40 million will be equally donated to the Washington, D.C.-based United Negro College Fund and Atlanta, Ga. headquartered colleges Spelman College, and Morehouse College.

The donation will help over 200 first-year students enroll at Morehouse College and Spelman over the next decade, Hastings and Quillin said in a statement co-signed by Spelman College president Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell. Students that enroll under the scholarship will receive free tuition, room and board for the duration of their undergraduate studies.

Also Read: Crystal Kayiza, Alison Klayman to Showcase New Doc Shorts at New Yorker's Documentary: Remote Festival Series (Exclusive)

“We’ve supported these three extraordinary institutions for the last few years because we believe that investing in the education of Black youth is one of the best ways to invest in America’s future,” Quillin and Hastings said in a joint statement issued Wednesday. “Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students – in particular students of color – get the same start in life.”

Both Quillin and Hastings said their most recent donation is the latest of several efforts to fund schools that predominantly serve black and brown Americans, dating back to 1997 investments in the KIPP charter school network. The two said that while HBCUs are known for producing incredible students and faculty, they are generally under-funded by outside donors compared to white colleges.

“HBCUs have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. Generally, White capital flows to predominantly White institutions, perpetuating capital isolation,” Hastings and Quillin said. “We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more Black students follow their dreams and also encourage more people to support these institutions – helping to reverse generations of inequity in our country.”

Also Read: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Accuses Facebook of 'Promoting the Extremism,' Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Doesn't Care' (Video)

Spelman president Campbell said the college will use its funding to start a scholarship named for alumna Dovey Johnson Roundtree — a civil rights attorney who worked on the groundbreaking 1955 bus desegregation case. The donation to Spelman will allow it to admit 20 new first-year students and provide them full scholarships, room and board.

“At the end of 10 years we will have educated 200 students who will graduate debt free,” Campbell said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s a liberating gift, that will allow our students to work toward change in their respective communities and careers without financial strain.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
1 of 61

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE