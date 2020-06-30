Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Cursed,” a new fantasy series the reimagines the tale of King Arthur and his magical sword, Excalibur.

But this story asks: What if the sword chose a queen instead of a king? Told from the perspective of a girl named Nimue (Katherine Langford) the 10-episode coming-of-age story, based on the New York Times bestselling “Cursed” novel by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller, premieres July 17.

Here is the official description of the series from Netflix:

"Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible."

In addition to Langford as Nimue, the series also stars Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear) and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).