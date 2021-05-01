Bridgerton Daphne Simon Duke

Netflix Customers Are Much Less Likely to Ditch Their Service Than Other Streamers

by | May 1, 2021 @ 1:25 PM
Streaming giant has a 2.4% churn rate — which is twice as good as Hulu, its next closest competitor

Netflix subscribers are much less likely to ditch their service than customers who pay for other streaming services, new data from research firm Antenna shows.

Antenna found Netflix’s monthly churn rate was 2.4% by the end of Q1, which easily laps the field. Hulu, the next closest competitor, has a subscriber cancellation rate that’s more than double Netflix’s at 4.9% for Q1. And overall, the premium SVOD market (excluding Netflix and Hulu) has an average churn rate of 7%

