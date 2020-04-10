Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer and premiere date for Season 2 of “Dead to Me,” and Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) has some news for Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini).

“We’re not in ‘Snow White,'” she says in the teaser, in which the pair are seated in the booth of a quaint diner. “We are in f—ing ‘Scarface.'”

“Well, I’ve never seen that,” Hale counters.

“Neither have I. No girls have,” Harding quips back.

The iconic duo, a testament to the enduring strength and power of female friendship, will return for Season 2 of the murder-dramedy series on May 8.

Here is the official synopsis for the new season, from Netflix:

“Jen (Applegate), Judy (Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.”

Watch the teaser above.

“Dead to Me” Season 2 premieres May 8 on Netflix.