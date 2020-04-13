Netflix Inks First-Look Deal With Comic Book Publisher Boom! Studios

Netflix has struck a first-look deal with Boom! Studios, the comic book and graphic novel publisher behind franchises like “Lumberjanes,” “Something Is Killing the Children,” “Once & Future” and “Mouse Guard,” the company announced Monday.

Ross Richie, CEO and founder of Boom!, and Stephen Christy, president of development, will executive produce all shows that are developed through the pact.

Netflix and Boom! have been close collaborators in the past, having partnered on the upcoming film “The Unsound” directed by David F. Sandberg and based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole.

Boom! also published a graphic novel series to coincide with Jim Henson’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” in 2019.

Besides Marvel and DC, the deal gives Netflix access to one of the largest libraries of controlled comic book IP whose print rights extend to film and television.

Boom! currently has a feature film first-look deal with 20th Century Studios/The Walt Disney Company, where it will remain through January 2021. The next release for Boom! and 20th Century Studios will be supernatural thriller “The Empty Man.” A $150 million “Mouse Guard” movie was greenlit last year that had Matt Reeves and Wes Ball set to direct, but the project was ultimately canceled due to the Disney and Fox merger.

Boom! also has the feature film “Memetic” in the works, with Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin and Lionsgate attached. In addition, the studio has several other film and TV projects in development at Amazon, HBO Max, Peacock, CBS All Access and Disney+.

“BOOM! characters are innately special, they’re colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us,” Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world.”

“We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a company that is as prolific as we are,” Boom! CEO and Founder Ross Richie said. “BOOM!’s unique partnership model of controlling the media rights to our library benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We’re thrilled to continue our track record of translating our best-selling award-winning library with the best TV talent in the business but now with the undisputed leader of the new streaming era.”

The first-look deal was brokered by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.