“The truth is people want to spend less time at home, which is a headwind for retention and price increases,” Loup Investors analyst Gene Munster says
Netflix just reported one of its most impressive quarters ever, with the streaming giant revealing it added 15.8 million new subscribers during Q1, smashing its previous record for net subscriber additions in a single quarter. And yet, on Wednesday, investors are essentially shrugging at the results, with the company’s stock price dipping to 2% to $425 per share.
What gives?
Well, analysts tend to follow the Wayne Gretzky axiom: Skate to where the puck is going, not to where it is. In this case, investors and Wall Street analysts are holding back because Netflix’s huge Q1 is already banked — and they’re now looking ahead to the rest of 2020. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt, in a note to clients on Wednesday titled “As Good As It Gets,” championed Netflix’s huge subscriber gains, but said he expects its momentum to tail off as people start to spend less time at home once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
“Netflix subscriber trends have benefited meaningfully as a result of the current environment. As government restrictions ease, we expect some degree of trend reversal to emerge as the conditions that drove the surge in demand begin to subside,” Devitt said. “There is limited visibility to (second half of the year) numbers given the unknown timing of a potential return to normalcy and the degree that recent subscriber growth has been pulled forward.”
Loup Investors analyst Gene Munster echoed a similar point. Munster championed Netflix’s subscriber additions, which brought the company to nearly 183 million global subscribers overall, and added the company had “cemented itself as a central piece of consumers’ content diet” during the coronavirus lockdowns. But moving forward the company won’t benefit from the same stay-at-home boost that it received last quarter, at least to the same extent, Munster said.
“For Netflix’s valuation to grow beyond its current $190 billion, the company needs to tap into a new long-term trend,” Munster said. “Unfortunately, the truth is people want to spend less time at home, which is a headwind for retention and price increases.”
He added: “Summarizing the quarter in one word: temporary.”
Analysts aren’t expecting Netflix to pull more record results during Q2. And the company even warned against it in its letter to shareholders on Tuesday, with Netflix projecting it’ll add 7.5 million new subscribers during Q2, although it admitted that’s “mostly guesswork” because of the global economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.
Netflix’s strong Q1 was due in part to the release of several hit shows, including the docuseries “Tiger King,” which crossed over and became a pop culture phenomenon. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the show pulled in 64 million viewers during its first month. Repeating that kind of impact typically isn’t factored into analyst projections, though, and coupled with the relaxing of stay-at-home orders, some analysts expect Netflix to lose its iron grip on our attention in the months ahead.
One analyst who broke with this view was Bank of America’s Nat Schindler, who on Wednesday raised his price target to $525 for Netflix.
“We think many of the behavioral changes positively impacting Netflix uptake (closed movie theatres, social distancing) will remain in place beyond shelter-in-place orders expiring and until a meaningful virus treatment is established,” Schindler wrote in a note to clients. “We see Netflix well positioned to sustain subscriber growth strength with [2020’s]content slate in-hand, budget to buy other studios‘ stranded content, and reduced [near-term] competition.”
Another factor behind Wednesday’s dip could simply be that Netflix was already on a big run heading into earnings, with its share price touching new all-time highs of about $440 per share. And since the start of the year, the company’s share price is up nearly 30%. Investors could just be looking to take a little profit off the table, especially without another “catalyst” like earnings on the horizon.
Investors could also be concerned about the pandemic’s effect on Netflix’s production and content release schedule, but Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos didn’t seem too worried about it on Tuesday. Sarandos, during the company’s earnings call, said it shouldn’t run out of new content anytime soon, pointing to the upcoming season of “The Crown” and its new animated film “Over the Moon” as two examples of tentpole content that is still on target for release later in 2020.
“We work really far out relative to the industry because we launch our shows all episodes at once. We’re working far out all over the world, so our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot and are in post-production remotely,” Sarandos said. “We’re actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. So we don’t anticipate moving things around.”
20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)
We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.
"The Seventh Seal" (1957) - If you haven't seen Ingmar Bergman's masterpiece, drop everything and do it now -- if only so you can finally understand the context for half the jokes in "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey." Set during the Black Death plague of the 1300s, the film centers on a knight who encounters the angel of death, and the game of chess they play for his soul.
"The Last Man on Earth" (1964)/"The Omega Man" (1971)/"I Am Legend (2007)" - Richard Matheson's 1954 novel "I Am Legend" inspired three very different adaptations. All they have in common is that a plague wiped out most of humanity and the survivors, save the main character, have been turned into (essentially) vampires. Will Smith's 2007 film kept the title but removed pretty much everything related to the book's big twist. Vincent Price's charming 1964 film preserves the plot best but has the lowest budget. But we're most partial to Charlton Heston's ultra-hammy 1971 film.
"The Andromeda Strain" (1971) - Based on the Michel Crighton novel, the film follows scientists investigating an infectious organism that fell to Earth from space. We'll spoil the ending by telling you they mostly save the day, so relax. Notable for some very innovative cinematography.
"Dawn of the Dead" (1978/2004 remake) - George A. Romero's 1978 classic isn't just a clever satire of consumerism. It's also a look at how the zombie apocalypse functions like a plague. And while Zack Snyder's action-packed remake ditched the satire, it actually expanded the disease element. Both are perfect to watch when you want your global pandemics fictional instead of so IRL you can't sleep.
"Outbreak" (1995) - When a new viral hemorrhagic disease breaks out in a small American town, CDC scientists race against time to stop it from spreading. Unfortunately, they also have to deal with a bloodthirsty Army general who wants the virus for a bioweapon and is determined to prevent a cure. This absurd plot was inspired by a celebrated nonfiction history of viruses like ebola because ah, Hollywood. But at least it's directed by the great Wolfgang Petersen.
"12 Monkeys" (1995) - Terry Gilliam's sci-fi classic stars Bruce Willis as a time traveler sent back to the 1990s to identify the origin of a global pandemic that nearly wiped out humanity. The portrayal of our world just before, and long after, the (near) end of civilization is harrowing. Luckily, the crazed ecoterrorist wannabe played by Brad Pitt provides much needed comic relief.
"Cabin Fever" (2002) - Eli Roth's directorial debut follows a group of recent college graduates who become infected with a flesh eating virus during a camping trip. It was remade in 2016 but neither version makes camping look any more appealing.
"Resident Evil" Series (2002-2017) - The only things you need to know about this multifilm franchise based on the Capcom video games is that an evil corporation creates a virus that turns most of humanity into zombies, Mila Jovovich kicks a lot of ass, and it's a go-to for seriously awesome actors looking for paycheck jobs they don't have to be embarrassed about. It's great.
"28 Days Later" (2003)/"28 Weeks Later" (2007) - In Danny Boyle's excellent 2003 original, and its very superior sequel directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the world is beset by a viral pandemic that turns anyone infected into permanently enraged monsters. Don't call them zombies but, uh, they totally are.
"Carriers" (2009) - In this postapocalyptic drama, four friends who survived a global pandemic road trip to a place they can hopefully live in peace. Spoiler: Things don't really work out. But it has Chris Pine, Emily Van Camp, Christopher Meloni and Piper Perabo, plus Kiernan Shipka in one of her earliest pre-"Mad Men" roles.
"Blindness" (2008) - Based on the Portuguese novel by José Saramago, the film looks at what happens when the world is hit by a pandemic that renders people blind. Worth it for the cast alone, which includes Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Gael García Bernal, Danny Glover and Alice Braga.
"Black Death" (2010) - Sean Bean gets in a warm up session for his career-defining role as Ned Stark here as a leader of a group of knights searching for a heretic during the 14th-century plague. Eddie Redmayne plays a monk who accompanies the knights. Fun fact: Carice van Houten also gets in a "Game of Thrones" warm-up, playing a scheming maybe-maybe-not witch.
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011) - The reboot of the 1960s-70s "Planet of the Apes" series is anchored by a truly exceptional mo-cap performance from Andy Serkis as the super-intelligent chimp Caesar. It's in this list because Caesar gets his brainpower from an experimental viral-based Alzheimer's treatment, which unfortunately mutates into a deadly pathogen that kills billions of humans. Whoops.
"Contagion" (2011) - You might recognize this as the Steven Soderbergh film where Gwyneth Paltrow dies horribly from a deadly new virus. It's also a smart thriller about how diseases spread, the difficulty in finding a cure and the way conspiracy theorists and incompetent or malicious authorities can make it worse. Uh, excuse us we need a drink this is too real.
"World War Z" (2013) - If you loved the fictional oral history (written by Max Brooks) of how humanity narrowly survived a zombie apocalypse, you'll kind of like this in-name-only adaptation directed by Marc Forster. Brad Pitt plays a UN worker racing against time to discover the origins of a sudden global zombie pandemic -- who still takes time to make damn sure product placement contracts are fulfilled.
HONORABLE MENTION: "Hackers" (1995) - We saved the absolute best for last. It's not just a surprisingly great '90s artifact about computer geeks fighting an evil corporate techie. With a dope soundtrack. And a cast packed with virtual unknowns who would go on to huge fame and acclaim, including (no, really) Wendell Pierce, Lorraine Bracco, Matthew Lillard, Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie. (Plus the criminally underrated Laurence Mason, and the villain played by Fisher Stevens.) It's also a movie about a virus outbreak. OK, OK, a computer virus. But after all the death you saw in those other movies, "Hackers" is a welcome and much needed fun time. You're in the butter zone now, baby.
