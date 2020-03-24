Netflix’s ‘Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show’ Trailer Parodies Informercials, Talk Shows and Reality TV (Video)

The six-part series comedy premieres on April Fools’ Day

| March 24, 2020 @ 9:20 AM

Netflix has released the trailer for “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show,” and it features hot comedic takes on everything from women-lead roundtable talk shows to the Home Shopping Network.

The six-part sketch comedy series premieres on April 1 — because of course it does.

From a fake reality TV show called “American Top Knot” to an infomercial selling catheters for the low, low price of several payments of $19.99, nothing is safe from Shlesinger’s satirical gaze.

Watch the trailer above.

Also Read: Robin Roberts to Host 'GMA' From Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Shlesinger executive produces and stars alongside an ensemble cast in the series, which Netflix describes as a “Hilarious satire filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of. From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to “reality” TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny.”

Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday are also executive producers. Laura Murphy, whose credits include “Girl Code” and “Adam Ruins Everything,” directs.

Shlesinger’s other work includes comedy specials “Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial,” “Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot,” “Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills” and “Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint.”

“Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premieres April 1 on Netflix.

Deaths, births, slow-cookers — where does it end?!?

Four seasons into "This Is Us" and the only thing fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 4 finale tonight, Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

