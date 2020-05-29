Netflix in June: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is out with its list of everything coming and going from the platform in June, and new additions include the final seasons of “Fuller House” on June 2 and “13 Reasons Why” on June 5.

Other highlights include a new season of “Queer Eye” set in Philadelphia, also coming out on June 5, and season two of “The Politician” on June 19.

Leaving the streaming service are classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and all 11 seasons of “Cheers,” as well as modern favorites like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Polar Express.”

Also Read: Why Netflix's 'Space Force' Never Mentions Trump by Name

Below, find the full list of everything coming and going this June.

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family

Also Read: 'F Is for Family' Season 4 Trailer: Frank Murphy Goes Nuclear When Grandpa Joins Nuclear Family (Video)

June 3

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New episodes weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon — Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — Netflix Original

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original

F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original

June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

Also Read: Netflix Sued by Prison Group Over 'Defamatory' Depiction in 'Messiah' Series

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original

June 18

A Whisker Away — Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original

June 19

Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary

Feel the Beat — Netflix Film

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film

The Politician — Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special

June 24

Athlete A — Netflix Documentary

Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film

June 26

Amar y vivir — Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film

Home Game — Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

June 27

Dark: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú — Netflix Film

BNA — Netflix Anime

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special

Also Read: Adam Sandler Nearly Got Choked Out During the Filming of 'Uncut Gems'

Leaving in June:

June 1

The King’s Speech

June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

June 9

Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan II

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man