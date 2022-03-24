Watch Nick Lachey and Other Netflix Reality Stars Go Full Boy Band to Tease Upcoming Slate (Video)

Netflix will have year-round reality romance programming, and the streamer got a little help in announcing the news by “Love Is Blind” host Nick Lachey and several of the men featured on its reality roster.

Calling their band N-2-LUV, the video features “Too Hot to Handle” stars Harry Jowsey, Nathan Webb and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, and Jarrette Jones and Matt Barnett from “Love is Blind,” who announce — in song — all the shows that are coming back, and some new ones.

But, if you don’t have time to watch, here’s what you need to know:

“Love is Blind’s” third season will drop later this year on Netflix, while the streamer confirmed it had greenlit seasons 4 and 5 of the show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

On Thursday, the streamer announced new series “The Ultimatum,” which will drop on April 6. It follows six couples on the verge of marriage — one ready to tie the knot, the other not so much — across eight weeks after an ultimatum is issued. And in the meantime, they will each choose a new potential partner from the other couples to get a glimpse at two possible futures.

Netflix also confirmed Thursday that the second season of “The Ultimatum” would be made up of an all-queer cast.

“Love on the Spectrum,” the Australian import, is getting a U.S. version, and it will premiere this year.

“Dated and Related” is a new reality dating show that will also premiere at a to-be-announced 2022 date. In the show, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls—. Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell,” per a logline from the streamer.

“Indian Matchmaking” Season 2 is on the way in 2022, with a Season 3 also on the way.

Netflix also announced “Jewish Matchmaking,” from the producers of “Indian Matchmaking.” It will feature “singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch help them find their soulmate in today’s world?”

“Too Hot to Handle” Season 4 is on the way in 2022.

And finally, Netflix announced a currently untitled series that will bring together stars from their various shows (“Too Hot to Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle” and “Selling Tampa”) to help those still single to find love. Nick Lachey will also host that one.