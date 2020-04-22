Netflix in May: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

From Season 2 of “Dead to Me” to “Hollywood”

April 22, 2020
HOLLYWOOD

Netflix

Netflix is out with its list of everything coming and going in May.

Highlights include “Back to the Future” and “Back to the Future II,” the series premiere of Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood,”
Jerry Seinfeld’s new comedy special “23 Hours to Kill,” and season two of “Dead to Me.”

Leaving throughout the month are “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Limitless” and “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Here’s everything coming and going:

May 1

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4
Arctic Dogs
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

May 8
18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11
Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12
True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

May 13
The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

May 14
Riverdale: Season 4

May 15
Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93

May 17
Soul Surfer

May 18
The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo

May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

May 22
Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23
Dynasty: Season 3

May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems

May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

May 27
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28
Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

May 29
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 31
High Strung Free Dance

Leaving in May

May 1
John Carter

May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8

May 18
Scandal: Season 1-7

May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25
Bitten: Season 1-3

May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich

