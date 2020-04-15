“‘Never Have I Ever’ is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”
The series is created and executive produced by “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.
The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Adam Shapiro, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet and Martin Martinez.
In addition to Kaling and Fisher, the Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.
Watch the trailer above.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.