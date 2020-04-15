Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Trailer: ‘Buckle Up for Some Steamy Teen Romance’ (Video)

Mindy Kaling-created series premieres April 27

| April 15, 2020 @ 1:14 PM

Netflix has released the trailer for “Never Have I Ever,” the new YA series from Mindy Kaling — and in the words of the main character, Devi, “you better buckle up for some steamy teen romance.”

It’s her sophomore year of high school, and the first thing on Devi’s to-do list is to get a boyfriend. But not just any boyfriend – Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the hottest boy in school.

The coming of age series premieres April 27.

Here is the official description from Netflix:

“‘Never Have I Ever’ is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

The series is created and executive produced by “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Adam Shapiro, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet and Martin Martinez.

In addition to Kaling and Fisher, the Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.

Watch the trailer above.

