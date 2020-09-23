Go Pro Today

Here’s All the Halloween-Themed Goodness Coming to Netflix in October (Video)

From Adam Sandler’s new Halloween movie to “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

| September 23, 2020 @ 10:37 AM

Netflix has a whole lot of spooks up its sleeve for the month of October.

From Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” (Oct. 7) to the “Hill House” follow-up “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Oct. 9), the Halloween-themed goodness is in high supply next month. Watch Netflix’s little teaser reel above.

If you want a gory horror film, try “Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” (Oct. 28). Other new creepy flicks include “His House” (Oct. 30) “Cadaver” (Oct. 22) and Spanish-language film “The Day of the Lord” (Oct. 30).

For a younger audience, there’s “Vampires vs. the Bronx” (Oct. 2) and “The Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (Oct. 15).

In terms of TV, get ready for Volume 2 of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot series (Oct. 19), and also check out Season 1 of CBS’s “Evil” (Oct. 1) about a forensic psychologist who comes face to face with evidence that challenges her disbelief in supernatural phenomena.

For some non-Halloween-themed content, try model and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco’s coming-of-age docuseries “Deaf U,” out Oct. 9 — you can watch the trailer here.

Oh yeah, and there are some things leaving too — “Parks & Recreation” Seasons 1-7 is going away after Sept. 30, and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Space Balls” and “Zathura” are all gone Oct. 31.

Below is the full list of everything coming and going in October.

Oct. 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ahi te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oloture — NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 9
Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Moneyball

Oct. 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Revolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended

Oct. 18
ParaNorman

Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23
Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Vilas: Seras lo que debas ser o no seras nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 28
Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 30
Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
His House — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 31
The 12th Man

Last Call

Leaving Sept. 30
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare

Oct. 6
The Water Diviner

Oct. 7
The Last Airbender

Oct. 17
The Green Hornet

Oct. 19
Paper Year

Oct. 22
While We’re Young

Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30
Kristy

Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura

