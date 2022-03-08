Netflix has added to the cast of its live-action series based on Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling pirate adventure Manga.

On Tuesday, the streamer announced Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, McKinley Belcher III and Vincent Regan had all joined the show.

Davies (“The End”) will play Koby. Paulino, from “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” is playing Alvida. Scott (“Action Point) is playing Helmeppo. Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is playing buggy. Belcher (“Ozark”) is playing Arlong. Regan (“Troy”) is playing Garp.

“One Piece” is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership), with Netflix handling physical production.

Matt Owens and Steven Made are both writers, co-showrunners and executive producers.

Fellow EPs include Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios and Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series.

Production on the series began last month.