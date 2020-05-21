Netflix Orders ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Anthology Series From David E. Kelley

Melissa James Gibson will co-showrun 6-part series alongside Kelley

| May 21, 2020 @ 7:28 AM Last Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 7:33 AM

Netflix

Netflix has ordered a new anthology series called “Anatomy of a Scandal” based on the best-selling book by Sarah Vaughan.

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies” ) and Melissa James Gibson (“House of Cards”) have been set as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” is described as an insightful and suspenseful series about a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

The series will consist of six hourlong episodes.

Other executive producers include Liza Chasin (“The Loudest Voice,” “Baby Driver”) of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea (“Gone Girl,” “Big Little Lies”), Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories along with Vaughan, and Margaret Chernin as co-executive producer.

S.J. Clarkson (“Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders”) will direct all six episodes as well as executive produce.

More to come…

