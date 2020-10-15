Netflix Original Series Vice President Jane Wiseman Exits After Almost 7 Years

Jane Wiseman, a vice president of original series at Netflix who served as head of comedy, has exited after nearly 7 years with the company

“I’m grateful for all that Jane has contributed during her 6+ years at Netflix, from building a talented creative team to bringing our members such successful series as’ Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Dead to Me’ and our adult animation slate,” Netflix’s head of global television, Bela Bajaria said in a statement. “We wish her well for the future.”

No reason was given for Wiseman’s departure. But the announcement comes just says after the departure of Channing Dungey, who stepped down as a vice president of original content Oct. 9. According to an individual close to the situation, Dungey left the company after only 20 months to pursue another opportunity.

Also Read: All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)

And both high profile exits happen just over a month after Bajaria was named global head of television, replacing Cindy Holland. That hire was part of effort to streamline the company’s original content divisions by co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Deadline first reported the news of Wiseman’s exit from Netflix.