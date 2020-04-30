Netflix Pulls ‘Designated Survivor’ Episode From Turkey After Turkish Censors Objected

Turkish censors demanded the removal over villainous portrayal of fictional Turkish president

| April 30, 2020 @ 10:14 AM Last Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 10:50 AM
Designated Survivor

Troy Caylak as fictional Turkish president Fatih Turan in "Designated Survivor" via Netflix

Netflix has removed an episode of “Designated Survivor” from its service in Turkey over complaints from Turkish censors that the episode painted a fictional version of the country’s president in an unflattering light.

“Following a demand from the Turkish regulator, we have removed one episode of ‘Designated Survivor’ from Netflix in Turkey only, to comply with local law. It is still available on our service in the rest of the world,” a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap.

The episode “Family Ties,” which premiered on the streamer in 2018, depicts a fictional version of a Turkish president named Fatih Turan played by actor Troy Caylak (pictured above). The character meets resistance from Turkey’s opposition while attending a NATO summit in the U.S., where he interacts with the fictional U.S. president Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland).

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Hollywood' to Create a Better World

Netflix has a policy of complying with local laws from foreign regulators to maintain its streaming presence in each country.

The streaming service released a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report last year, a copy of which was obtained by TheWrap, which details nine other occurrences of censorship compliance over the company’s history. The last occurrence was in January 2019 when Netflix removed an episode of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia over a segment concerning the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

17 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
1 of 18

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE