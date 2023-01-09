12 Netflix Series That Were Canceled Too Soon

A slew of fan-favorite shows, including Inside Job," "1899," "The Midnight Club," and "Warrior Nun," have unfortunately joined Netflix's scrapheap, with many, like "Santa Clarita Diet," ending on cliffhangers that will never be resolved. Here are 12 canceled Netflix original series we will miss.
Netflix
"1899" (2022-2022)
The hit German series "Dark" got three seasons on Netflix, so why didn't "1899," the intriguing mystery series from the same creators, get the same treatment? Fans were not happy "1899" was canceled after just one season, especially since creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar had plotted a three-season arc.
Netflix
"Inside Job" (2021-2021)
Creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the adult cartoon's cancelation via Twitter. What made the news even more painful was that a second season had been ordered by the streamer.
Netflix
"Resident Evil" (2022-2022)
The TV series based on the video game of the same name received so-so reviews, but landed at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 Streaming Chart when it dropped all eight episodes on July 14. Just a few weeks later, the series, which starred Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart, was canned.
Netflix
"First Kill" (2022-2022)
After the cancellation of this YA vampire series, showrunner Felicia D. Henderson said the show hadn't had the kind of promotion she'd hoped for. Fans also couldn't help but notice that another queer romance, "Heartstopper," got a second-year renewal despite a lower viewership.
Netflix
"The Midnight Club" (2022-2022)
This series about a group of terminally ill teens at a mysteriously haunted hospice (based on the books of Christopher Pike) was Mike Flanagan's last series at Netflix before leaving for Amazon. Flanagan, who'd done a string of hit series and movies for the streamer including "The Haunting of..." series, expressed his disappointment it didn't get a second season and broke down the storylines he had already planned out.
Netflix
"Archive 81" (2022-2022)
Fans were instantly hooked on this spooky series about an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) trying to find out what happened to a filmmaker (Dina Shihabi) who vanished from an NYC apartment building in 1994. The mystery of the cult behind the disappearance unfolded in three different timelines, which finally all connected in the finale. Sadly, fans were left hanging about the fate of both lead characters.
Netflix
"Warrior Nun" (2020-2022)
There's a shortage of kickass shows (especially about nuns!) and now there's one less. Netflix benched the Spanish- and English-language series, which starred Alba Baptista, after two seasons.
Netflix
"Santa Clarita Diet" (2017-2019)
Holy cannibal cliffhangers! After three seasons, this horror comedy series starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant was prematurely cut off, not unlike the many victims of Barrymore's zombie character. And some fans are still quite salty about it.
Netflix
"GLOW" (2017-2019)
This great show about female wrestlers set in the '80s netted Emmys for actress Betty Gilpin as well as for production design and sound-editing over three seasons. Its death was chalked up to the COVID shutdown.
Netflix
"One Day at a Time" (2017-2019)
After Netflix opted not to renew the beloved Rita Moreno and Justina Machado-led series, "One Day at a Time" got a fourth season on Pop. Sadly, COVID intervened and the Gloria Calderón Kellett- and Mike Royce-created series -- a reboot of Norman Lear show of the same name from the '70s -- was gone for good.
Netflix
"The Get Down" (2016 - 2016)
When it debuted, Baz Luhrmann's funky flashback series was the most expensive original series in Netflix’s history with a $120 million production price tag. Its premiere drew about 20% of the viewership of "Orange is the New Black," so cutting it was a pretty clear call for the streamer.
Netflix
"Sense8" (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
This sci-fi series from the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski explored how eight wildly different people around the planet were interconnected. Its TV life was every bit as complicated as its characters' arcs: The first season in 2015 was followed by a holiday special in 2016, then a second season in 2017. After it was canceled, fans signed petitions and tweeted "#RenewSense8." Alas, the only return the show had was a two-hour special in 2018.