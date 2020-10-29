Netflix announced on Thursday it has greenlit “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” a brand new animated series created by “Hair Love” director Everett Downing and “Hotel Transylvania” sequel artist Patrick Harpin.

Per the show’s official logline, “My Dad the Bounty Hunter” is an action-comedy show that “follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor-sharp skills but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. So when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. Wait until mom finds out…”

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter” will star Russell Hornsby (“The Hate U Give”), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”), Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), JeCobi Swain (“Troop Zero”), Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool”), Rob Riggle (“The Hangover”) and Jim Rash (“Community”).

Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin will also serve as executive producers, with Dwarf Animation Studio handling the CGI animation.

“We can’t wait to share our brainchild with the world. My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it’s the family at the center of the story that we’re most excited about,” Downing and Harpin said in a statement.

Check out the truly delightful poster below: