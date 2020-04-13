Netflix has set a premiere date for Hannah Gadbsy’s next standup special, “Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas.” The follow-up to Gadsby’s groundbreaking and acclaimed “Nanette” will premiere on the streaming service May 26.

Named after Gadsby’s eldest dog the special is taken from the her 2019 world tour of the same name, in which she brought Douglas along for the entire trip.

Gadsby premiered “Douglas” in Melbourne, Australia in March of 2019, and took the show to the U.S. the following month starting in San Francisco.

Gadsby’s “Nanette” was a global sensation after its 2018 debut on Netflix. A bittersweet and frank discussion of comedy, feminism, the LGBTQ experience and various forms of prejudice while also serving as a critique of celebrity and hero worship, the show quickly emerged as the most acclaimed and widely discussed comedy performances of the year. “Nanette” established Gadsby as a global star and provoked a still-ongoing debate about what constitutes stand up comedy.

Prior to its Netflix launch the show won Best Comedy at the 2017 Adelaide Fringe festival, the Barry Award for the most outstanding comedy act at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Best Comedy Performer for Nanette at the annual Helpmann Awards, and at the 2017 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Nanette shared the award for Best Comedy Show with John Robins.

After release, Gadsby received the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Peabody award.