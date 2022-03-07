The White House is getting the murder-mystery treatment, courtesy of Shondaland and Netflix.

The streamer announced Monday it had given a series order for “The Residence” from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book, “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.”

Paul William Davies, formerly of ABC’s “For the People” (a legal drama which starred a pre-“Bridgerton” Regé-Jean Page), and “Scandal,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The project is part of Davies’ multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Davies has crafted a new story using Brower’s book as a jumping-off point, Netflix said in a release Monday.

Here’s the logline for the show: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. “The Residence” is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.

The drama series will span eight episodes.

Rhimes and Betsy Beers are also executive producers on the project.