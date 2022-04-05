Netflix Takes ‘SNL’ Sketch to Heart and Creates a ‘Short-Ass Movies’ Category

Netflix has added a new category of movies to its service, thanks to a bit from last weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Inspired by a musical bit from the show, viewers can now browse through an entire section of “short-ass” movies.

In the pretaped sketch, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, musical guest Gunna and actor Simon Rex rapped about how movies nowadays are just way too long. “Three hours, 47 minutes? Bro, you must be crazy. No thanks, I’mma watch a short-ass movie like ‘Driving Miss Daisy,'” Davidson sang.

The entire premise of the song, called “Short-Ass Movies” was the idea that none of the men wanted to watch a movie longer than maybe an hour and 40 minutes. So, on Monday, the official “Netflix Is A Joke” account quote-tweeted the sketch, and captioned it “good idea.”

The account then linked out to a a new sub-section of Netflix, which is indeed called “Short-ass movies.”

If you enter this realm on Netflix, it looks much like the streamer’s home page. The movies are divided up by genre from “scary movies” to “raunchy comedies” and more, and features a list of what’s currently trending on Netflix.

Within the “Short-Ass Movies” section, viewers will find options like “Scary Movie 4,” which clocks in at one hour and 23 minutes, or “Zoolander,” which is an even hour and a half, or the 2022 remake of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which has the same runtime as “Scary Movie 4.”