Can’t decide what to watch? Netflix is working on potential solutions for you, with the streaming giant testing a “Shuffle Play” button that’ll pick a show at random for you, according to multiple outlets.

Netflix told TechCrunch on Tuesday that it’s been testing a big “Shuffle Play” button right below users’ profile icons when they first go to stream. When pressed, the button picks a show or movie you’re either currently watching, have watched in the past, something you’ve saved to your watch later, or a random piece of content it thinks you’ll like, based on what you’ve watched before. So if you’re a big fan of “Stranger Things,” you may get a random episode thrown your way — or another show with an eerie vibe, like “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Some users have already shared what the test looks like on Twitter; you can take a look below:

Interesting new feature @netflix … but what kind of insane person just says, “yolo, let’s spin the Netflix wheel of fortune” pic.twitter.com/6WDJrmd7pG — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) August 18, 2020

My TV has a Netflix shuffle play option. The definition of chaotic evil. — KD (@kgdobs) August 11, 2020

A Netflix rep didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Wednesday. The company has been running the test since July, a company rep told The Verge.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has tested random streaming, either. Last year, the service tested having users go to a favorite show and having the option of watching a random episode, for example.

Netflix didn’t guarantee the “Shuffle Play” button will be released to the masses, but it seems to have a better shot of sticking around than its previous attempt at shuffling episodes.

“We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time – and only make them broadly available if people find them useful,” the company told The Verge.

Netflix added another 10.1 million new subscribers last quarter, bringing it to nearly 193 million global customers overall.