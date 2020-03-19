The European Union is pressing Netflix and other streamers to switch from high definition to standard definition streaming to keep the continent’s internet infrastructure from crashing.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton on Wednesday tweeted that he had talked to Netflix chief Reed Hastings about the matter, saying it would help “secure internet access for all.”

Breton’s urging comes as Netflix usage has spiked in Europe as millions of people are staying inside due to the coronavirus outbreak. Netflix app downloads surged 57% last week in Italy and 34% in Spain last week, according to data provided by Sensor Tower.

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020

It’s unclear if Netflix plans to follow Breton’s urging to avoid HD streaming.

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but a rep for the company said Hastings expects to talk to Breton again about the topic on Thursday.

“Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNN. “We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

The EU is also calling on internet users to view lower resolution content and limit their time online whenever possible. With more people working at home due to covid-19, Vodafone — which has about 120 million customers in Europe — reported a 50% increase in internet usage earlier this week.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said the company was also experiencing major increases in time spent on Facebook, comparable to New Year’s Eve and other holidays.