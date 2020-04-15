Netflix Stock Price Surges to All-Time High

Streaming giant’s shares traded at $427.77 per share early on Wednesday, surpassing its previous high set in 2018

| April 15, 2020 @ 7:46 AM
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers a keynote address at CES 2016

Getty Images

“Quarantine and chill” has paid dividends for Netflix and its shareholders, with the streaming giant’s stock price hitting a new all-time high early on Wednesday morning.

After markets opened, Netflix’s stock increased about 3.5% to $427.77 per share, topping its previous high of $423.21 per share, set during midday trading in June 2018. If the gains hold through the end of Wednesday, Netflix will also top its previous all-time high closing price of nearly $419 per share, set in July 2018.

The streaming giant has been on a strong Wall Street run in the last month, with its share price surging more than 40% during that time. That spike has coincided with millions of people in the U.S. and Europe being mandated to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s last month, via Google

Earlier this week, analysts told TheWrap that the main reason investors are flocking to Netflix is simple: There’s less to do right now.

“The market is correctly pricing in that stay-at-home orders mean greater consumption of in-home entertainment,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter told TheWrap. “Obviously we’re not going to sporting events or movies, and we’re certainly not commuting, so we have an extra couple hours a day to consume entertainment — and we are.”

Netflix has been bolstered by the release of “Tiger King,” which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, last month, along with the return of “Ozark,” which typically debuts during the summer.

Also Read: Multiple 'Tiger King' Stars Are Under Federal Investigation and Don't Know It, TMZ's Harvey Levin Says

Pachter added that “churn is probably down dramatically” for Netflix in Q1, with more people clinging to their subscriptions due to fewer entertainment alternatives. This would be a case of the rich getting richer, though, since Netflix already has a relatively small problem with churn; Netflix last year had about a 5% churn rate, Leichtman Research Group recently shared with TheWrap.

Netflix is set to report its Q1 earnings next Tuesday.

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and chill?

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE