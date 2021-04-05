Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers a keynote address at CES 2016

Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts

by | April 5, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

New competitors like HBO Max and NBCU’s Peacock are already eating into Netflix’s lead in the streaming wars

After a year in which streaming became even more important to millions of Americans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix still dominates the streaming universe in the U.S.

But new data shared by Ampere Analysis with TheWrap shows that while Netflix holds 20% of the U.S. streaming market, its dominance over the rest of the streaming landscape has shrunk from 29% — a drop of nearly one third–  as more services enter the market.

